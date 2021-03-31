Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks gain on upbeat China PMI, U.S. recovery optimism

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, as upbeat Chinese
factory activity data and continued hopes over vaccine- and
stimulus-led recovery boosted risk appetite. The won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         gained 13.16 points, or
0.43%, to 3,083.16
    
    ** Most heavyweights strengthened: Technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.36%, while battery maker LG Chem
            and Naver             added 0.62% and 1.33%,
respectively.
    
    ** China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest
pace in three months in March as factories cranked up production
after a brief lull during the Lunar New Year holidays, with
improving global demand adding further momentum to a solid
economic recovery.             
    
    ** Back home, factory output in February grew at its fastest
pace in eight months, far exceeding expectations, mostly due to
a boost in semiconductor and chemicals production.             
    
    ** U.S. President Joe Biden is set to outline later on
Wednesday how he intends to pay for a $3-$4 trillion
infrastructure plan, after earlier this week saying 90% of adult
Americans would be eligible for vaccination by April 19.
                        
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 75.8 billion won ($66.91
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,132.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.07% higher than its previous
close at 1,133.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,133.1
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,132.8.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.07 points to 110.76.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.6 basis points to 1.139%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.4 basis points to 2.049%.

($1 = 1,132.9400 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
