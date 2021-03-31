S.Korea stocks gain on upbeat China PMI, U.S. recovery optimism

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, as upbeat Chinese factory activity data and continued hopes over vaccine- and stimulus-led recovery boosted risk appetite. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI gained 13.16 points, or 0.43%, to 3,083.16 ** Most heavyweights strengthened: Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.36%, while battery maker LG Chem and Naver added 0.62% and 1.33%, respectively. ** China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in three months in March as factories cranked up production after a brief lull during the Lunar New Year holidays, with improving global demand adding further momentum to a solid economic recovery. ** Back home, factory output in February grew at its fastest pace in eight months, far exceeding expectations, mostly due to a boost in semiconductor and chemicals production. ** U.S. President Joe Biden is set to outline later on Wednesday how he intends to pay for a $3-$4 trillion infrastructure plan, after earlier this week saying 90% of adult Americans would be eligible for vaccination by April 19. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 75.8 billion won ($66.91 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,132.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% higher than its previous close at 1,133.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.1 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.8. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 110.76. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.139%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 2.049%. ($1 = 1,132.9400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)