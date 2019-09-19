S.Korea stocks gain on U.S. Fed move; chip giants rally

* KOSPI climbs, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares gained on Thursday, with chip giants boosting the broader markets, after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an expected interest rate cut. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield dropped. ** The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates again on Wednesday to help sustain a record-long economic expansion but signalled a higher bar to further reductions in borrowing costs. "If the economy does turn down, then a more extensive sequence of rate cuts could be appropriate," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. ** Powell's comments that the Fed would react as appropriate were not negative for markets, said Cho Byung-hyung, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea. Now investors shifted their focus to Sino-U.S. trade talks, he added. ** South Korea's leading chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rallied on expectations of increased demand and higher chip prices. ** As of 0239 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 10.93 points, or 0.53%, at 2,081.66. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 124.3 billion won ($103.97 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,195.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.37% lower than its previous close at 1,191.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.4% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.24%, after U.S. stocks ended marginally higher . Japanese stocks rose 0.94%. ** The KOSPI rose 2.02% so far this year, and gained 3.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 253.92 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 433. ** The won lost 6.7% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.03 points to 110.73. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 1.319%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.458%. ($1 = 1,195.5300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)