Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks gain on U.S. stimulus, economic recovery hopes

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Monday after the U.S. Senate
passed a massive COVID-19 relief package, and as upbeat U.S.
jobs data and Chinese export figures boosted global economic
recovery hopes. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield
weakened.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 12 points, or 0.40%, to 3,038.26
as of 0214 GMT. The index rose as much as 0.97% in early trade,
rebounding from a 0.57% decline on Friday.
    
    ** The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's
$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, a day after data showed that
the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in
February.                        
    
    ** Sentiment was also supported by China's February trade
data released on Sunday, which showed that exports grew at a
record pace last month.             
    
    ** Heavyweights traded mixed: tech giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.24%, while peer SK Hynix             was
flat. Internet giant Naver             rose 0.66%, but battery
maker LG Chem             slid 0.55%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 56.2 billion won ($49.69
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,130.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.41% lower than its previous
close at 1,126.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,130.4
per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,130.4.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 111.40.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
2.5 basis points to 1.090%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.980%.

    ($1 = 1,131.0500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)
