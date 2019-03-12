S.Korea stocks gain on Wall Street tailwind

* KOSPI index adds 0.8 pct, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index jumped on Tuesday as investor morale improved, largely on hopes that an upturn in Wall Street technology stocks will help boost domestic shares. The Korean won rose and the benchmark bond yield also climbed. ** As of 0215 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main index was up 17.18 points, or 0.80 percent, at 2,155.28 points. ** U.S. stocks jumped overnight as the technology sector led a broad-based rebound following five straight sessions of losses, but a fall in Boeing's shares limited the Dow's advance after a deadly airline crash in Ethiopia. ** The amended Brexit deal gave a further boost to investors' appetite for riskier assets, after global equity indexes climbed overnight on gains in technology stocks. ** South Korea's leading tech stocks Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose as much as 1.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, while electronics sub-index gained 1.5 percent. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 4.9 billion won ($4.34 million) worth of shares on the main board, while local institutions were net buyers of 27.2 billion won worth of shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43 percent higher than its previous close at 1,133.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.1 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,126.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.92 percent, after U.S. stocks closed firmer . Japanese stocks rose 1.67 percent. ** The KOSPI climbed 5.55 percent so far this year, and rose 1 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 168.33 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 581. ** The won slipped 1.2 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.01 points to 109.22, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.89 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.817 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.997 percent. ($1 = 1,128.1000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)