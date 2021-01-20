Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks gain over 1.5% as market sees further U.S. stimulus

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose as much as 1.7% on Wednesday as
U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen reaffirmed her
commitment to more relief measures in the world's largest
economy. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield fell.
      
    ** The KOSPI         was up 6.05 points, or 0.20%, at
3,098.71, as of 0157 GMT, after gaining as much as 1.7% in early
trade. The index soared 2.6% on Tuesday, marking the best day in
more than a week.
    
    ** Major heavyweights Samsung Electronics             rose
0.3% and peer SK Hynix             added 1.2%, while LG Chem
            and Hyundai Motor             slid 0.4% and 1.2%,
respectively.
    
    ** "Investors were seen booking profits after a sharp
rebound on Tuesday," DS Investment & Securities analyst Na
Jeong-hwan said, adding that profit-booking capped early gains
that were boosted by Yellen's push for fiscal stimulus.
    
    ** At Yellen's confirmation hearing on Tuesday, she urged
lawmakers to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package,
adding that the benefits outweigh the expenses of a higher debt
burden.             
       
    ** U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn into
office on Wednesday, last week laid out a $1.9 trillion stimulus
package proposal to boost the economy and speed up the
distribution of vaccines.
    
    ** Back home, foreigners were net sellers of 330.5 billion
won ($300.22 million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,101.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.12% higher than its previous
close at 1,102.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,100.7
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,100.2.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 111.59.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.1 basis points to 0.973%.

    ($1 = 1,100.8500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
