S.Korea stocks gain; won dips on BOK's dovish tone on economy

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy * Korean won inches down against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea's KOSPI stock index gained on Thursday as the central bank kept its policy rate steady, while political uncertainty over the U.S. government shutdown was countered by trade talk optimism. The Korean won dipped and bond yields rose. ** South Korea's central bank left benchmark interest rates steady on Thursday, reinforcing market bets that rates will remain at the current level for some time amid worsening trade conditions. ** White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in a CNN interview the U.S. economy could see zero growth in the first three months if the partial government shutdown lasts for the whole quarter. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States was doing well in trade talks with China, adding that China "very much wants to make a deal." ** At 0238 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.37 points or 0.14 percent at 2,130.72, set to extend its gain to a second session. ** South Korean chip giants led gains in the market with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc climbing as much as 2.6 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively. ** The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, South Korea's SK Hynix, posted fourth-quarter profit well below market expectations on Thursday, but its shares rebounded from recent falls due to hopes the global chip market is nearing the bottom, analysts said. ** Hyundai Motor said it signed MoU with Vietnamese firm Thanh Cong Group to set up a sales joint venture in Vietnam, adding its plan to expand production capacity at the joint venture to 100,000 vehicles by 2020 from current 60,000. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,127.3, snapping gains from the previous session. ** "Going forward the Board expects domestic economic growth to fall slightly short of the path projected in October, but to sustain a rate that does not diverge significantly from its potential level due to increased government expenditures for example," South Korea's central bank said on Thursday. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.23 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.31 percent. ** The KOSPI is up about 4.2 percent so far this year, and climbed 2.51 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 198,763,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 431. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 195,568 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar climbed 1.29 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan. 11, 2019 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21, 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.3. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.806 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.80 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)