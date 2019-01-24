Asia
January 24, 2019 / 2:41 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks gain; won dips on BOK's dovish tone on economy

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy
    * Korean won inches down against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
South Korea's KOSPI stock index         gained on Thursday as
the central bank kept its policy rate steady, while political
uncertainty over the U.S. government shutdown was countered by
trade talk optimism. The Korean won dipped and bond yields rose.
    
** South Korea's central bank left benchmark interest rates
steady on Thursday, reinforcing market bets that rates will
remain at the current level for some time amid worsening trade
conditions.             
    
** White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in a CNN
interview the U.S. economy could see zero growth in the first
three months if the partial government shutdown lasts for the
whole quarter.             
    
** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United
States was doing well in trade talks with China, adding that
China "very much wants to make a deal."             
    
** At 0238 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.37 points or 0.14 percent at
2,130.72, set to extend its gain to a second session.
    
** South Korean chip giants led gains in the market with Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd             and SK Hynix Inc            
climbing as much as 2.6 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.
    
** The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, South Korea's SK
Hynix, posted fourth-quarter profit well below market
expectations on Thursday, but its shares rebounded from recent
falls due to hopes the global chip market is nearing the bottom,
analysts said.             
    
** Hyundai Motor said it signed MoU with Vietnamese firm Thanh
Cong Group to set up a sales joint venture in Vietnam, adding
its plan to expand production capacity at the joint venture to
100,000 vehicles by 2020 from current 60,000.             
    
** The won was quoted at 1,128.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,127.3, snapping gains from the previous
session.
    
** "Going forward the Board expects domestic economic growth to
fall slightly short of the path projected in October, but to
sustain a rate that does not diverge significantly from its
potential level due to increased government expenditures for
example," South Korea's central bank said on Thursday.
            
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,127.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,109.6 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.23 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.31 percent.
    
** The KOSPI is up about 4.2 percent so far this year, and
climbed 2.51 percent in the previous 30 days.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 198,763,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 892, the number of advancing shares was 431.
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 195,568 million won worth of
shares.
    
** The U.S dollar climbed 1.29 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan.
11, 2019 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21, 2019.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 109.3.
    
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.806 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.80 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below