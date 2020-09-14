Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

S.Korea stocks hit 1-month high on Samsung Elec boost, strong foreign buying

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares jumped more than 1% to hit a
one-month high on Monday, powered by sharp gains in Samsung
Electronics and strong foreign buying, while a smaller daily
increase in coronavirus cases also bolstered sentiment.
    
    ** By 0218 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         gained 32
points, or 1.34%, to 2,428.69, its highest level since Aug. 14.
Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** "On upward revision in earnings outlook as it nears the
pre-earnings season, investors sentiment in IT sector, including
Samsung Electronics, and auto industry looks positive," said Lee
Kyoung-min, Daishin Securities analyst.
    
    ** Samsung Electronics            , the world's biggest
memory chip maker, led gains on the KOSPI after jumping as much
as 3.1% to a near seven-month high on analysts' expectations for
robust third-quarter earnings.             
    
    ** Its peer SK Hynix             rose 1.9%, while the
country's No.1 carmaker Hyundai Motor             surged 4.1%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 109.7 billion won ($92.65
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** South Korea reported 109 new coronavirus cases as of
Sunday midnight, smaller than 121 a day earlier, after the
government eased its tough social distancing policy for the next
two weeks in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.
            
    
    ** The won was trading at 1,184.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.22% higher than its previous
close at 1,186.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,184.0
per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,183.4.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         was unchanged at 111.83. 
   
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.6 basis points to 0.940%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.534%.
    
    ($1 = 1,183.9700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
