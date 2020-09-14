S.Korea stocks hit 1-month high on Samsung Elec boost, strong foreign buying

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped more than 1% to hit a one-month high on Monday, powered by sharp gains in Samsung Electronics and strong foreign buying, while a smaller daily increase in coronavirus cases also bolstered sentiment. ** By 0218 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI gained 32 points, or 1.34%, to 2,428.69, its highest level since Aug. 14. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** "On upward revision in earnings outlook as it nears the pre-earnings season, investors sentiment in IT sector, including Samsung Electronics, and auto industry looks positive," said Lee Kyoung-min, Daishin Securities analyst. ** Samsung Electronics , the world's biggest memory chip maker, led gains on the KOSPI after jumping as much as 3.1% to a near seven-month high on analysts' expectations for robust third-quarter earnings. ** Its peer SK Hynix rose 1.9%, while the country's No.1 carmaker Hyundai Motor surged 4.1%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 109.7 billion won ($92.65 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** South Korea reported 109 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday midnight, smaller than 121 a day earlier, after the government eased its tough social distancing policy for the next two weeks in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area. ** The won was trading at 1,184.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% higher than its previous close at 1,186.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,184.0 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.4. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.83. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 0.940%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.534%. ($1 = 1,183.9700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)