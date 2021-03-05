Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks hit 1-month low as Powell comments push yields higher

By Reuters Staff



    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
South Korean shares hit a one-month low on Friday, as overnight
slump in Wall Street and rising U.S. Treasury yields continued
to sap appetite for equities. The won weakened while the
benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         was down 41.90 points, or 1.38%, at
3,001.59, as of 0246 GMT, after declining as much as 2% in early
trade to its lowest intraday level since Feb. 1. The index is
poised for a weekly gain of 0.21%.
    
    ** U.S. stocks dropped sharply overnight after Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors by not
indicating that the Fed might step up purchases of long-term
bonds to hold down longer-term interest rates, while the yield
on 10-year Treasuries             climbed above 1.5%.     
    
    ** Heavyweights Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            dropped 0.85% and 2.46%, respectively, towing
benchmark declines, while internet giant Naver             and
battery maker Samsung SDI             plunged 4.98% and 2.95%,
respectively.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 670.76 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
910, the number of advancing shares was 160.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 371.2 billion won ($328.71
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,131.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.57% lower than its previous
close at 1,125.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,129.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,129.2.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
2 basis points to 1.050%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 4 basis points to 2.012%.

    ($1 = 1,129.2500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
