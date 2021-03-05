S.Korea stocks hit 1-month low as Powell comments push yields higher

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares hit a one-month low on Friday, as overnight slump in Wall Street and rising U.S. Treasury yields continued to sap appetite for equities. The won weakened while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI was down 41.90 points, or 1.38%, at 3,001.59, as of 0246 GMT, after declining as much as 2% in early trade to its lowest intraday level since Feb. 1. The index is poised for a weekly gain of 0.21%. ** U.S. stocks dropped sharply overnight after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors by not indicating that the Fed might step up purchases of long-term bonds to hold down longer-term interest rates, while the yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed above 1.5%. ** Heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped 0.85% and 2.46%, respectively, towing benchmark declines, while internet giant Naver and battery maker Samsung SDI plunged 4.98% and 2.95%, respectively. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 670.76 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 910, the number of advancing shares was 160. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 371.2 billion won ($328.71 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,131.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.57% lower than its previous close at 1,125.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.2. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2 basis points to 1.050%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4 basis points to 2.012%. ($1 = 1,129.2500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)