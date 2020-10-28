S.Korea stocks hit 1-month low on virus worries, U.S. stimulus uncertainty

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won slides against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped to a one-month low on Wednesday, dragged down by worries over rising coronavirus cases globally and the uncertainty surrounding U.S. election and stimulus. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 2.97 points, or 0.13%, at 2,327.87 by 0203 GMT, having earlier fallen as much as 0.6% to the lowest since Sept. 28. It was set for a third straight session of losses. ** South Korea reported 103 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday midnight, more than 88 a day earlier, while European governments moved to impose new curbs amid record daily infections in recent days in France, Russia, Sweden, the United States and other countries. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday an economic relief package would likely come after the Nov. 3 election. ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics slid as much as 1.7% to a three-week low, extending losses to a second day, following the death of the group chairman on Sunday. ** South Korea's third-largest refiner S-Oil Corp was steady after it reported negative refining margins in the third quarter. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 62.8 billion won ($55.71 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,127.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.20% lower than its previous close of 1,125.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.7. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 111.85. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 0.912%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 1.487%. ($1 = 1,127.2200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)