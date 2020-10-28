Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks hit 1-month low on virus worries, U.S. stimulus uncertainty

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won slides against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slipped to a one-month low on
Wednesday, dragged down by worries over rising coronavirus cases
globally and the uncertainty surrounding U.S. election and
stimulus. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         was down 2.97 points, or
0.13%, at 2,327.87 by 0203 GMT, having earlier fallen as much as
0.6% to the lowest since Sept. 28. It was set for a third
straight session of losses.
    
    ** South Korea reported 103 new coronavirus cases as of
Tuesday midnight, more than 88 a day earlier, while European
governments moved to impose new curbs amid record daily
infections in recent days in France, Russia, Sweden, the United
States and other countries.             
    
    ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday an economic
relief package would likely come after the Nov. 3 election.
            
    
    ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics             slid as much
as 1.7% to a three-week low, extending losses to a second day,
following the death of the group chairman on Sunday.
            
    
    ** South Korea's third-largest refiner S-Oil Corp
            was steady after it reported negative refining
margins in the third quarter.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 62.8 billion won ($55.71
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,127.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.20% lower than its previous
close of 1,125.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,127.8
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,127.7.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 111.85.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.5 basis points to 0.912%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.5 basis points to 1.487%.

($1 = 1,127.2200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)
