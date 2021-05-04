Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks hit 1-month low, worries about resumption of short-selling weigh

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as
concerns over a partial lifting of short-selling ban weighed on
investor sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         was down 3.80 points, or
0.12%, to 3,123.40 by 0208 GMT, after declining 0.55% in early
trade to hit its lowest level since April 5. 
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.73%, while peer SK Hynix             slid
0.38%. LG Chem             and Hyundai Motor             rose
1.10% and 2.29%, respectively.
    
    ** "Resumption of short-selling is weighing on sentiment,
while the market seems to have lost its direction after a raft
of corporate earnings reports," said Eugene Investment &
Securities' analyst Huh Jae-hwan.             
    
    ** Markets in Japan and mainland China remained closed for
public holidays, keeping trading volumes thin across the region.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 82.7 billion won ($73.73
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated
to a near four-year high in April, mainly due to a low base in
2020 and rising oil and agricultural prices.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,121.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.21% higher than its previous
close at 1,124.0.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,121.8
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,121.3.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 point to 110.82.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.0 basis point to 1.140%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.6 basis points to 2.098%.

($1 = 1,121.6900 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
