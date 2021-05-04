S.Korea stocks hit 1-month low, worries about resumption of short-selling weigh

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as concerns over a partial lifting of short-selling ban weighed on investor sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 3.80 points, or 0.12%, to 3,123.40 by 0208 GMT, after declining 0.55% in early trade to hit its lowest level since April 5. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.73%, while peer SK Hynix slid 0.38%. LG Chem and Hyundai Motor rose 1.10% and 2.29%, respectively. ** "Resumption of short-selling is weighing on sentiment, while the market seems to have lost its direction after a raft of corporate earnings reports," said Eugene Investment & Securities' analyst Huh Jae-hwan. ** Markets in Japan and mainland China remained closed for public holidays, keeping trading volumes thin across the region. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 82.7 billion won ($73.73 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a near four-year high in April, mainly due to a low base in 2020 and rising oil and agricultural prices. ** The won was quoted at 1,121.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.21% higher than its previous close at 1,124.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.8 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,121.3. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 110.82. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 1.140%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 2.098%. ($1 = 1,121.6900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)