S.Korea stocks hit more than 7-month high as chipmakers soar

* KOSPI adds 0.7%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday as foreigners increased their exposure to local chip stocks in anticipation of an uptick in memory chip demand against the backdrop of easing trade tensions. ** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** In the U.S. markets overnight, shares of chipmaker Micron Technology jumped after brokerage Susquehanna upgraded to "positive" from "neutral." Philadelphia Semiconductor index , which has so far this year gained 55.5%, added nearly 1%. ** Tracking gains in U.S. peers, shares of Samsung Electronics rose 2.6% and SK Hynix climbed 3.5%. ** In addition to a boost in Wall Street, recent increases in chip prices also sent chipmakers higher, according to Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. ** As of 0213 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 14.87 points, or 0.69%, to 2,183.02, marking its intraday high since May 3. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 189.3 billion won ($160.51 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,169.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% higher than its previous close at 1,172.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,169.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,167.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.44%, after U.S. stocks notched record closing highs overnight . Japanese stocks rose 0.37%. ** The KOSPI has risen 6.81% so far this year, and gained 1.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 143.73 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 345. ** The won has lost 4.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 110.47, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.362%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.603%. ($1 = 1,179.3300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Arun Koyyur)