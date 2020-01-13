S.Korea stocks hit near 9-month high ahead of Phase 1 trade deal

* KOSPI gains, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares climbed to a near nine-month high on Monday as the United States and China prepare to sign the Phase 1 trade deal, while foreigners buying chipmakers on improved outlook also aided sentiment. ** The Korean won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0211 GMT, the KOSPI rose 10.98 points, or 0.50%, to 2,217.37 — its highest since April 24, 2019. ** The Trump administration has invited at least 200 people to a Jan. 15 ceremony to witness the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal, but the two nations have not yet finalised what, exactly, will be signed, White House officials said on Friday. ** Along with the optimism over the signing ceremony, expectations of South Korea chipmakers' better business outlook picked up, prompting foreign investors to buy those stocks, said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. ** Shares of chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gained 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 53.5 billion won ($46.32 million) worth of shares on the main board. They were set to become net buyers for the seventh straight session. ** The won was quoted at 1,155.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.51% higher than its previous close at 1,161.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,155.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,154.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.29%, while U.S. stocks closed down on Friday . ** The KOSPI has risen 1.03% so far this year, and gained 4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session was 186.81 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 505. ** The won has gained 0.1% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 110.25, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.46%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.417%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.718%. ($1 = 1,154.9000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)