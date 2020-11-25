Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks hit new high as vaccine trials, Biden transition boost sentiment

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI hits record high
    * Foreigners net buyers for 15th straight session
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares extended rally for a sixth straight
session on Wednesday, hitting a record high, as recovery hopes
on a COVID-19 vaccine related developments and easing
post-election political uncertainty in the United States lifted
sentiment globally. The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond
yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 14.89 points, or 0.57%,
to 2,632.65 by 0232 GMT, after rising as high as 0.94% earlier
in the session.
    
    ** "As vaccine release looks materialising, expectations for
a economic recovery lifted KOSPI," said Samsung Securities
analyst Seo Jung-hun, adding, foreign buying were towing gains.
    
    ** South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc             surged
as much as 8.1% to over three-month high, and its affiliates
also soared after the company announced completion of global
patient recruitment for Phase-2 trial of its COVID-19 antibody
candidate, CT-P59.             
    
    ** Shares of local refineries SK Innovation             and
S-Oil             jumped as oil prices surged to eight-month
high, while major shipbuilders also gained.             

    ** Foreigners were set to extend their buying spree to a
fifteenth straight session, the longest buying streak since
August 2016, purchasing net 239.4 billion won ($216.27 million)
worth of KOSPI shares.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,107.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.51% higher than its previous
close at 1,112.7.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,106.7
per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,106.5.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.09 points to 111.60.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.7 basis points to 0.982%.
    
    ($1 = 1,106.9600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Rashmi Aich)
