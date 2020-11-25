S.Korea stocks hit new high as vaccine trials, Biden transition boost sentiment

* KOSPI hits record high * Foreigners net buyers for 15th straight session * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares extended rally for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, hitting a record high, as recovery hopes on a COVID-19 vaccine related developments and easing post-election political uncertainty in the United States lifted sentiment globally. The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 14.89 points, or 0.57%, to 2,632.65 by 0232 GMT, after rising as high as 0.94% earlier in the session. ** "As vaccine release looks materialising, expectations for a economic recovery lifted KOSPI," said Samsung Securities analyst Seo Jung-hun, adding, foreign buying were towing gains. ** South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc surged as much as 8.1% to over three-month high, and its affiliates also soared after the company announced completion of global patient recruitment for Phase-2 trial of its COVID-19 antibody candidate, CT-P59. ** Shares of local refineries SK Innovation and S-Oil jumped as oil prices surged to eight-month high, while major shipbuilders also gained. ** Foreigners were set to extend their buying spree to a fifteenth straight session, the longest buying streak since August 2016, purchasing net 239.4 billion won ($216.27 million) worth of KOSPI shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,107.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.51% higher than its previous close at 1,112.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,106.7 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,106.5. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 points to 111.60. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 0.982%. ($1 = 1,106.9600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Rashmi Aich)