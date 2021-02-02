Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks hit one-week high boosted by chip shares

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won flat against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares jumped over 2.5% on Tuesday, lifted
by chipmakers and foreign buying, following a tech-led Wall
Street rebound overnight. The won traded flat, while the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The KOSPI         soared 74.30 points, or 2.43%, to
3,130.83 as of 0156 GMT, after gaining as much as 2.7% in early
trade to a one-week high. The index jumped 2.7% on Monday on
robust trade data and fading volatility concerns.             
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            surged as much as 4.1% and 5.2%, respectively, while
other heavyweights such as Naver             jumped 7.2% to a
record high.
    
    ** "Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shares strengthened
following gains in U.S. chipmakers overnight on rising DRAM chip
prices ... Volatility concerns around GameStop seem to be fading
but still needs to be outwatched," said Na Jeong-hwan, an
analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

    ** The S&P 500 index        registered its biggest daily
percentage gain since Nov. 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off
last week, and technology-related shares led the advance.     

    ** South Korea's inflation sped up in January, beating
forecasts, providing more signals of a mild recovery.
            
    
    ** Meanwhile, the country's ruling party said it will
prepare a fourth round of COVID-19 cash handouts and an extra
budget of sufficient scale to support those affected by tough
social distancing measures.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 139.6 billion won ($125.10
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,117.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.05% lower than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,115.9
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,115.4.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.3 basis points to 0.982%.

($1 = 1,115.8700 won)
    
    

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up