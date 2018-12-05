Asia
S.Korea stocks hit over 1-week low, tracking Wall Street

    * KOSPI index slides, foreigners sell
    * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         fell over 1 percent
on Wednesday to a more than one-week low, after U.S. markets 
tumbled overnight on growth concerns and continued uncertainties
over the Sino-U.S. trade war. The won and bond yields fell.
 
** At 0132 GMT, the KOSPI was down 17.41 points or 0.82 percent
at 2,096.94. Earlier in the session, it declined as much as 1.3
percent to its lowest since Nov. 27.
    
** South Korean stock markets opened lower, in line with Wall
Street, which tumbled on the shrinking spread between the
10-year yield and the two-year yield, in addition to lingering
uncertainties about trade conflict, according to a report by
Mirae Asset Daewoo. 
    
** The spread between the 10-year yield over its two-year
counterpart shrank to the smallest since the start of the
financial crisis in January 2008, signalling to some investors
an approaching U.S. economic slowdown.             

** Leading chipmakers Samsung Electronics             and SK
Hynix             lost 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent,
respectively, also tracking U.S. chip shares       . 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,111.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.55 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,105.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,112.1 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,091.8 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.61 percent            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 1.14 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 14.3 percent so far this year, and
up by 0.39 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 156,455,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 883, the number of advancing shares was 172.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 36,325 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.29 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 108.93.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.909 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.91 percent.

