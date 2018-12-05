S.Korea stocks hit over 1-week low, tracking Wall Street

* KOSPI index slides, foreigners sell * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell over 1 percent on Wednesday to a more than one-week low, after U.S. markets tumbled overnight on growth concerns and continued uncertainties over the Sino-U.S. trade war. The won and bond yields fell. ** At 0132 GMT, the KOSPI was down 17.41 points or 0.82 percent at 2,096.94. Earlier in the session, it declined as much as 1.3 percent to its lowest since Nov. 27. ** South Korean stock markets opened lower, in line with Wall Street, which tumbled on the shrinking spread between the 10-year yield and the two-year yield, in addition to lingering uncertainties about trade conflict, according to a report by Mirae Asset Daewoo. ** The spread between the 10-year yield over its two-year counterpart shrank to the smallest since the start of the financial crisis in January 2008, signalling to some investors an approaching U.S. economic slowdown. ** Leading chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix lost 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, also tracking U.S. chip shares . ** The won was quoted at 1,111.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.55 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,105.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,091.8 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.61 percent . Japanese stocks weakened 1.14 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 14.3 percent so far this year, and up by 0.39 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 156,455,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 172. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 36,325 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.29 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.93. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.909 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.91 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)