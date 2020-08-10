S.Korea stocks hit over 2-year high on upbeat China data, Hyundai Motor

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares scaled an over two-year peak on Monday, driven by strong Chinese factory data and as Hyundai Motor surged after unveiling plans to create a line of Ioniq-brand electric vehicles, although rising Sino-U.S. tensions capped gains. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0240 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was up 20.06 points, or 0.85%, at 2,371.73. The index rose as much 0.97% in early trade to its highest level since late June 2018. ** China's factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of recovery in the world's second-largest economy. ** U.S. President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on Saturday to extend unemployment benefits after talks with Congress broke down. ** Shares of South Korea's largest automarker, Hyundai Motor Co , jumped as much as 12.9% on Monday to their highest since late January 2018. ** Shares of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd surge as much as 7.3% to a two-week high after the Korea Stock Exchange said it plans to include company in the blue-chip index starting Sept. 11. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 88.4 billion won ($74.46 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,187.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% lower than its previous close at 1,184.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.7. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.06%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 398.99 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 426. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 112.19. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 0.825%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 1.353%. ($1 = 1,187.2300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)