S.Korea stocks hit over 2-yr high as Biden wins U.S. election

* KOSPI jumps to highest since mid-June 2018, foreigners net buyers * KRW hits strongest since Feb. 1, 2019 vs USD * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped to their highest level in more than two years on Monday, tracking global shares, as Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election fuelled risk appetite. The won strengthened to its highest since Feb. 1, 2019, while the benchmark bond yield also rose. ** By 0218 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 27.06 points, or 1.12%, to 2,443.56, after jumping as much as 1.76% to its highest since June 12, 2018. ** "Relief rally over Biden's victory is continuing ... China's exports turned out better than expected, adding to economic recovery hopes," said Kiwoon Securities analyst Seo Sang-young. ** South Korean battery maker SK Innovation's shares surged as much as 10.2% to a seven-week high, while rival battery makers Samsung SDI and LG Chem rose 5.8% and 1.1%, respectively, as the sector was seen benefiting from Biden's aims for clean energy. ** China's exports grew at the fastest pace in 19 months in October, beating forecasts, while imports also continued to rise, official data showed on Saturday. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 208.0 billion won ($186.21 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.33% higher than its previous close at 1,120.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.9, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.7. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.67 in early trade. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 0.967%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 1.584%. ($1 = 1,116.9900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)