April 15, 2019 / 2:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks hit over 6-mth high as slowdown worries ease

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares extended gains on Monday to reach the
highest level since October 10, 2018 as positive U.S. corporate
results soothed investors' concerns over economic slowdown. The
Korean won strengthened on revived risk appetite and the
benchmark bond yield rose.             
    
** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 16.74 points or 0.75
percent to 2,250.19 points. 
** Shares of Asiana Airlines             and its affiliates
surged 30 percent after local media reported that its parent
group had agreed to sell a stake in the country's No.2 airline.
            
    
** Local stocks exposed to K-pop boyband BTS jumped as they make
their comeback after eight months on Friday, with their new
music video drawing more than 100 million views on YouTube, 37
hours after the release.             
     
** Foreigners were net buyers of 126.3 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won quoted at 1,134.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.40 percent higher than its
previous close at 1,139.4.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        quoted at 1,133.9 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.0 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,132.5 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.69 percent, after U.S. stocks closed
firmer            . Japanese stocks         rose 1.45 percent.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 10.25 percent so far this year, and rose
1.7 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 203.02 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 468.
    
** The won has lost 1.7 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.10 points to 109.42. 
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.3
basis points to 1.756 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 4.4 basis points to 1.925 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Uttaresh.V)
