Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks hit record high on final trading day of the year

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares touched a record high on Wednesday,
the final trading day of the year, driven by Samsung
Electronics' gains and retail investors' buying. Both the won
and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 27.52 points, or 0.98%,
to 2,848.03 by 0253 GMT, extending gains to a fifth straight
day.
    
    ** Shares of Samsung Electronics             rose as high as
2.43%, after sliding 0.51% a day earlier on ex-dividend trading.
    
    ** Investors await whether the U.S. Senate would authorise
additional stimulus checks.
    
    ** Moderna Inc          said on Tuesday it was in
discussions with the South Korean government to potentially
provide 40 million or more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine,
boosting recovery hopes.             
    
    ** South Korea's trade data is due on Jan. 1, which could
provide additional signals that the economy is on recovery
track.
    
    ** The nation's financial markets will be closed from
Thursday, and reopen on Jan. 4.

    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 74.1 billion won ($68.24
million) worth of shares on the main board, while retail
investors purchased net 161.6 billion won.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,087.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.39% firmer than its previous
close at 1,092.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,086.5
per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,085.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 111.45.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
2.0 basis points to 0.992%.

($1 = 1,085.8000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
