S.Korea stocks hit record high on final trading day of the year

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares touched a record high on Wednesday, the final trading day of the year, driven by Samsung Electronics' gains and retail investors' buying. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 27.52 points, or 0.98%, to 2,848.03 by 0253 GMT, extending gains to a fifth straight day. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics rose as high as 2.43%, after sliding 0.51% a day earlier on ex-dividend trading. ** Investors await whether the U.S. Senate would authorise additional stimulus checks. ** Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it was in discussions with the South Korean government to potentially provide 40 million or more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, boosting recovery hopes. ** South Korea's trade data is due on Jan. 1, which could provide additional signals that the economy is on recovery track. ** The nation's financial markets will be closed from Thursday, and reopen on Jan. 4. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 74.1 billion won ($68.24 million) worth of shares on the main board, while retail investors purchased net 161.6 billion won. ** The won was quoted at 1,087.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.39% firmer than its previous close at 1,092.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,086.5 per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,085.9. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.45. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 0.992%. ($1 = 1,085.8000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)