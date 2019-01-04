S.Korea stocks hover near 2-year low on global growth concerns

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners buy * Korean won rise versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index traded largely steady on Friday after hitting the lowest intraday level since Dec. 6, 2016, as worries about an economic slowdown dented sentiment. The Korean won rose against the dollar, while bond yields fell. ** At 0202 GMT, the KOSPI was trading steady at 0.01 points at 1,993.69. ** The local market is being pressured by global growth concerns, especially after iPhone maker Apple trimmed its profit outlook, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. However, such concerns of Chinese economy could raise the possibility of a trade agreement between the United States and China, Lee noted. ** Apple Inc on Wednesday took the rare step of cutting its quarterly sales forecast, with Chief Executive Tim Cook blaming slowing iPhone sales in China, whose economy has been dragged down by uncertainty around U.S.-China trade relations. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped as much as 1.9 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. Samsung Electronics marked the lowest since its stock split in May 2018, while SK Hynix was traded at the lowest since June 2017. ** Bucking the trend, shares of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors added 4.3 percent and 5.3 percent to the index, respectively, mainly due to bargain hunting, Lee said. ** The won was quoted at 1,125.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,127.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.09 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,107.8 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.21 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 3.62 percent. ** The KOSPI lost about 2.3 percent so far in the first week of 2019, and slipped 5.09 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 114,040,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 879, the number of advancing shares was 240. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 19,471 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 1.23 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,114.7 per dollar on Jan. 2, 2019, and low is 1,130.05 on Jan. 3, 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 109.35. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.92 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.789 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.79 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)