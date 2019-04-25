S.Korea stocks hurt by growth shock; won hits lowest in 27 months

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners net sellers * Korean won hits lowest since late January 2017 * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index dropped on Thursday after its growth figure fell to the weakest since global financial crisis, but the extent of loss was capped by a rise in market heavyweights. ** The Korean won hit the lowest in 27 months before trimming the drop, while forex dealers suspected that authorities took smoothing operations to curb the currency's weakness. The benchmark bond yield also fell. ** As of 0140 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 9.43 points or 0.43 percent to 2,191.60 points. ** The index was affected by fragile growth figures but the drop was limited thanks to rise of SK Hynix , said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. ** South Korea's economy unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter, marking its worst performance since the global financial crisis, as government spending failed to keep up the previous quarter's strong pace and as companies slashed investment. ** SK Hynix posted a fall of 69 percent in its first-quarter operating profit, marking the smallest quarterly profit since late 2016 as memory chip prices remain weak. Its shares, however, are trading up nearly 3 percent as the chipmaker expected memory chip demands to recover going forward. ** Kia Motors reported its first-quarter operating profit higher by 94 percent from a year earlier, boosted by provision write-back and improved profitability in the U.S. market. Its shares dropped more than 3 percent after the announcement. ** Shares of Hanjin Kal , the holding firm of Hanjin Group, rose as much as 10 percent after the group named Cho Won-tae as chairman after his father Cho Yang-ho, who died of an illness earlier this month. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 45.7 billion won ($39.44 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won quoted at 1,157.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.53 percent lower than its previous close at 1,150.9. In earlier trading, the won plummeted to the lowest since January 31, 2017, at 1161.4 per dollar. ** In offshore trading, the won quoted at 1,158.0 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,156.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.25 percent, after U.S. stocks edged lower . Japanese stocks rose 0.04 percent. ** The KOSPI has risen 7.42 percent so far this year, and rose 2.4 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** Trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 134.44 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 232. ** The won has lost 3.6 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 points to 109.55, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.85 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.1 basis points to 1.708 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.4 basis points to 1.858 percent. ($1 = 1,158.7600 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)