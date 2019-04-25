Asia
S.Korea stocks hurt by growth shock; won hits lowest in 27 months

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won hits lowest since late January 2017
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         dropped on Thursday
after its growth figure fell to the weakest since global
financial crisis, but the extent of loss was capped by a rise in
market heavyweights. 
    
** The Korean won hit the lowest in 27 months before trimming
the drop, while forex dealers suspected that authorities took
smoothing operations to curb the currency's weakness. The
benchmark bond yield also fell.             
    
** As of 0140 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 9.43
points or 0.43 percent to 2,191.60 points.
    
** The index was affected by fragile growth figures but the drop
was limited thanks to rise of SK Hynix            , said Lee
Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. 
    
** South Korea's economy unexpectedly shrank in the first
quarter, marking its worst performance since the global
financial crisis, as government spending failed to keep up the
previous quarter's strong pace and as companies slashed
investment.             
    
** SK Hynix posted a fall of 69 percent in its first-quarter
operating profit, marking the smallest quarterly profit since
late 2016 as memory chip prices remain weak. Its shares,
however, are trading up nearly 3 percent as the chipmaker
expected memory chip demands to recover going forward.
            
    
** Kia Motors             reported its first-quarter operating
profit higher by 94 percent from a year earlier, boosted by
provision write-back and improved profitability in the U.S.
market. Its shares dropped more than 3 percent after the
announcement.             
     
** Shares of Hanjin Kal            , the holding firm of Hanjin
Group, rose as much as 10 percent after the group named Cho
Won-tae as chairman after his father Cho Yang-ho, who died of an
illness earlier this month.             
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 45.7 billion won ($39.44
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won quoted at 1,157.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.53 percent lower than its
previous close at 1,150.9. In earlier trading, the won plummeted
to the lowest since January 31, 2017, at 1161.4 per dollar. 
    
** In offshore trading, the won        quoted at 1,158.0 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.3 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,156.7 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.25 percent, after U.S. stocks edged
lower            . Japanese stocks         rose 0.04 percent.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 7.42 percent so far this year, and rose
2.4 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** Trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index        
was 134.44 million shares and, of the total traded issues of
890, the number of advancing shares was 232.
    
** The won has lost 3.6 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.13 points to 109.55, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.85 percent.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.1
basis points to 1.708 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 5.4 basis points to 1.858 percent.

($1 = 1,158.7600 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)
