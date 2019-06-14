S.Korea stocks inch down on stalled trade talks; tanker attack impact limited

* KOSPI index inches lower, foreigners net sellers * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI index edged lower early on Friday as the surge in oil prices failed to impress domestic financial markets amid caution over the China-U.S. trade negotiations and the U.S. interest rate policy direction. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0219 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 6.16 points or 0.29% to 2,096.99. ** Foreigners have shed their exposure to local stocks recently as risk appetite dampened amid worries over U.S. economic slowdown and the aftereffects of Sino-U.S. trade dispute, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** The United States blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and oil price rose after the tanker incident, but its impact on South Korean markets will be limited unless the tension escalates dramatically, Lee added. ** U.S. Federal Reserve is not widely expected to cut rates when it meets on June 18-19, though investors will watch for new signals that a cut may come in July. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 67.2 billion won ($56.73 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,184.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,183.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,184.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.13%, after U.S. stocks climbed . Japanese stocks rose 0.35%. ** The KOSPI has lost 5.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions, but has risen 2.99% so far this year. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 203.72 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 334. ** The won has lost 5.7% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 110.22, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.81%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 1.473%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 1.602%. ($1 = 1,184.4800 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)