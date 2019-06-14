Asia
S.Korea stocks inch down on stalled trade talks; tanker attack impact limited

    * KOSPI index inches lower, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI index         edged lower early on Friday
as the surge in oil prices failed to impress domestic financial
markets amid caution over the China-U.S. trade negotiations and
the U.S. interest rate policy direction. The Korean won and the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** As of 0219 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 6.16
points or 0.29% to 2,096.99.
    
** Foreigners have shed their exposure to local stocks recently
as risk appetite dampened amid worries over U.S. economic
slowdown and the aftereffects of Sino-U.S. trade dispute, said
Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. 
    
** The United States blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers
in the Gulf of Oman and oil price rose after the tanker
incident, but its impact on South Korean markets will be limited
unless the tension escalates dramatically, Lee added.
            
    
** U.S. Federal Reserve is not widely expected to cut rates when
it meets on June 18-19, though investors will watch for new
signals that a cut may come in July.
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 67.2 billion won ($56.73
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,184.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.13% lower than its previous
close at 1,183.1.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,184.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,182.5 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.13%, after U.S. stocks climbed
           . Japanese stocks         rose 0.35%.
    
** The KOSPI has lost 5.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions,
but has risen 2.99% so far this year. 
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 203.72 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 334.
    
** The won has lost 5.7% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 110.22, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.81%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7
basis point to 1.473%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by
1.0 basis point to 1.602%.

 ($1 = 1,184.4800 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
