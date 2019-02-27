Asia
S.Korea stocks inch higher on dovish Fed; won steady

    * KOSPI index gain slightly, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged higher on
Wednesday as U.S. Fed reaffirms its dovish stance. The Korean
won was steady against the dollar, while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
    
** As of 0130 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main index rose 3.75
points or 0.17 percent to 2,230.35 points.  

** The Federal Reserve is in no rush to make a judgment about
further changes to interest rates, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday as he spelled out the central
bank's approach to an economy that is likely slowing.
                
    
** Rather than the summit between the United States and North
Korea, global economy, policy environment and companies'
fundamentals would be more in focus in markets, said Kim
Yong-goo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. 
    
** South Korea's central bank is broadly expected to keep its
policy rate unchanged at its meeting on Thursday.               
 
    
** Shares of Hyundai Motor             and Hyundai Mobis
            jumped after U.S. activist investor Elliott
Management demanded higher dividend payout.             
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 17.7 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
** The won was quoted at 1,117.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08 percent higher than its
previous close at 1,118.6.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,117.6 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.3 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,116.6 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.14 percent, after U.S. stocks edged
lower in choppy sessions                         . Japanese
stocks         rose 0.48 percent.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 9.29 percent so far this year, and gained
7.9 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 78.71 million shares and, of the total traded issues
of 886, the number of advancing shares was 423.
    
** The won has lost 0.2 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 109.25, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.89 percent.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.7
basis points to 1.810 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell 0.9 basis points to 1.995 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)
