S.Korea stocks inch lower on global uncertainties; won weakens

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Monday as lingering global uncertainties led by Sino-U.S. trade war and a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy dented sentiment. The Korean won fell against dollar, while bond yields dropped. ** At 0215 GMT, the KOSPI was down 5.51 points or 0.25 percent at 2,156.34. ** There are no fresh issues, but existing uncertainties are extending, said Dai Jeong, analyst, Meritz Securities. Investors are unsure if U.S. economy is receptive enough to monetary tightening of Federal Reserve, while there's no sign of Washington-Beijing talks to get out of trade anxiteis, she added. ** The global market shakeout has been blamed on a series of factors, including worries about the impact of a U.S.-China trade war, a recent spike in U.S. bond yields and caution ahead of earnings season. Although selling appeared to have abated on Friday, partly after Chinese trade data showed strong growth in September, many investors remained cautious. ** Most of leading KOSPI stocks were bearish; Samsung Electronics lost more than 1 percent, while SK Hynix fell as much as 2.5 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,132.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.12 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,131.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.19 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,115.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.88 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks weakened 1.49 percent. ** The KOSPI lost 12.4 percent so far this year, and slipped 5.73 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 105,458,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 388. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 27,163 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 6.2 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.31. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.043 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.05 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)