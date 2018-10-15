FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 2:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks inch lower on global uncertainties; won weakens

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Monday as
lingering global uncertainties led by Sino-U.S. trade war and a
possible slowdown in the Chinese economy dented sentiment. The
Korean won fell against dollar, while bond yields dropped.
 
** At 0215 GMT, the KOSPI was down 5.51 points or 0.25 percent
at 2,156.34.
    
** There are no fresh issues, but existing uncertainties are
extending, said Dai Jeong, analyst, Meritz Securities. Investors
are unsure if U.S. economy is receptive enough to monetary
tightening of Federal Reserve, while there's no sign of
Washington-Beijing talks to get out of trade anxiteis, she
added. 
    
** The global market shakeout has been blamed on a series of
factors, including worries about the impact of a U.S.-China
trade war, a recent spike in U.S. bond yields and caution ahead
of earnings season. Although selling appeared to have abated on
Friday, partly after Chinese trade data showed strong growth in
September, many investors remained cautious.             

** Most of leading KOSPI stocks were bearish; Samsung
Electronics             lost more than 1 percent, while SK Hynix
            fell as much as 2.5 percent.     
 
** The won was quoted at 1,132.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.12 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,131.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,132.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.19 percent from the previous session, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,115.4 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.88 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 1.49 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI lost 12.4 percent so far this year, and slipped
5.73 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 105,458,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 894, the number of advancing shares was 388.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 27,163 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 6.2 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 108.31.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.043 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.05 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
