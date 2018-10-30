S.Korea stocks inch up as foreigners wait and watch, won steady

* KOSPI index edges higher, foreigners buy * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index inched up on Tuesday, ending its five-session losing streak, after top economic and financial authorities vowed to take market stabilization action. The Korean won was steady against dollar, while bond yields rose. ** At 02:00 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.09 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,000.14. ** Right before the markets opening, South Korean financial regulator chief told staff to prepare steps to stabilise markets. Finance minister said the ministry will draw up measures if market instabilities persist, which was followed by similar messages from the central bank. ** Foreigners are being cautious and now stepping away from massive sell-off, though it's early to say their sell-off has finished, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 2,309 million won worth of shares as of 02:00 GMT. ** Foreigners were main buyer of chip giants, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , which gained 3 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively. They jumped after Washington restricted exports to a Chinese chipmaker. ** The won was quoted at 1,140.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,141.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,142.4 per U.S. dollar, up 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,122.3 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.20 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.67 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 19.1 percent so far this year, and down by 12.79 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 183,744,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 353. ** The U.S dollar has risen 7.13 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points to 108.84. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.915 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.90 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)