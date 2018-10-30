FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 2:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks inch up as foreigners wait and watch, won steady

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index edges higher, foreigners buy
    * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         inched up on Tuesday,
ending its five-session losing streak, after top economic and
financial authorities vowed to take market stabilization action.
The Korean won was steady against dollar, while bond yields
rose.
 
** At 02:00 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.09 points, or 0.20 percent,
at 2,000.14.
    
** Right before the markets opening, South Korean financial
regulator chief told staff to prepare steps to stabilise
markets. Finance minister said the ministry will draw up
measures if market instabilities persist, which was followed by
similar messages from the central bank.             
            
    
** Foreigners are being cautious and now stepping away from
massive sell-off, though it's early to say their sell-off has
finished, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. 
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 2,309 million won worth of
shares as of 02:00 GMT. 
    
** Foreigners were main buyer of chip giants, Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix            , which gained 3
percent and 4.2 percent, respectively. They jumped after
Washington restricted exports to a Chinese chipmaker.
             
    
** The won was quoted at 1,140.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,141.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,142.4 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,122.3 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.20 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         rose 0.67 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 19.1 percent so far this year, and
down by 12.79 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 183,744,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 896, the number of advancing shares was 353.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 7.13 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.12 points to 108.84.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.915 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.90 percent.
    

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
