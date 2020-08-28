S.Korea stocks jump 1% as country stops short of toughest virus measures

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, following gains in Wall Street and as the country's extension of the current social distancing measures, instead of a toughening, eased concerns about further economic fallout from the coronavirus. The Korean won edged down, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0216 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 26.70 points, or 1.14%, to 2,371.15, fully recovering from a 1.05% fall in the previous session on worries of surging local infections. ** U.S. stocks scaled new peaks for a third straight day as investors digested the Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment, as well as a promising development in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic. ** South Korean authorities stopped short of shifting the country up to the highest level of social distancing measures on Friday, but instead extended the current Phase 2, despite recording another triple-digit increase in daily new coronavirus cases. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 31.7 billion won ($26.75 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,185.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% weaker than its previous close at 1,185.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,184.9 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.6. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.14%. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 points to 111.98. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.5 basis points to 0.887%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.1 basis points to 1.472%. ($1 = 1,184.9300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)