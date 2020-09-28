S.Korea stocks jump 1.5% as daily virus cases drop; heavyweights shine

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose around 1.5% on Monday, driven by major heavyweights, as sentiment was boosted after the country reported the smallest number of daily coronavirus cases in over a month. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** By 0235 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 34.20 points, or 1.50%, to 2,312.99. ** The country reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from a church and a large political rally last month. ** Samsung Electronics' shares were leading gains in major heavyweights, while Hyundai Motor and Kakao also jumped 3.2% and 3.3%, respectively. ** "Expectations of possible benefits from U.S. sanctions on SMIC also lifted KOSPI ... but concerns over resurgence in coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe persist," said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** Shares of South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and DB Hitek rose on hopes that they may benefit from the United States' new export restrictions on China's biggest chipmaker SMIC . ** South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion and its affiliates Celltrion Pharm and Celltrion HealthCare jumped on the company's merger announcement. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 9.4 billion won ($8.01 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,173.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% lower than its previous close at 1,172.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,173.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,173.3. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 112.06. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 0.843%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.417%. ($1 = 1,173.3900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)