S.Korea stocks jump after Fed chief bolsters rate cut bets; won gains

* KOSPI index adds 1.2%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield drops SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares soared more than 1% on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced prospects of a rate cut later this month, while major local chipmakers extended rallies over rising bets on production cut. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** Powell confirmed that the U.S. economy was still under threat from disappointing factory activity, tame inflation and a simmering trade war, saying the central bank stands ready to "act as appropriate." ** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix extended gains on Thursday, by adding 2% and 2.9%, respectively, as investors bet on production cuts due to curbs on the export of key materials from Japan. ** A case was already built for South Korean chipmakers to reduce production of NAND memory chips, which have now swung to a deficit, while Japan's export curbs provided a reason to cut DRAM chips productions, said Lee Jae-yun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea. ** As of 0220 GMT, the Seoul KOSPI stock index rose 24.26 points, or 1.18%, to 2,083.04. ** South Korea's ruling party said it would include up to 300 billion won ($254.79 million) in an extra budget to cope with Japan's export curbs. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 65.1 billion won ($55.29 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,176.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.42% higher than its previous close at 1,181.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,176.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,175.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.58%, after U.S. stocks touched new highs . Japanese stocks rose 0.13%. ** The KOSPI has risen 1.81% so far this year, and gained 0.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 137.48 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 547. ** The won has lost 5.2% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.58, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 1.405%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.6 basis points to 1.525%. ($1 = 1,177.4200 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi and Yuna Park; Editing by Rashmi Aich)