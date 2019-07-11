Asia
July 11, 2019 / 2:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks jump after Fed chief bolsters rate cut bets; won gains

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index adds 1.2%, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield drops

    SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares soared more than 1% on Thursday, after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced prospects of
a rate cut later this month, while major local chipmakers
extended rallies over rising bets on production cut. The won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** Powell confirmed that the U.S. economy was still under threat
from disappointing factory activity, tame inflation and a
simmering trade war, saying the central bank stands ready to
"act as appropriate."             
    
** Shares of Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            extended gains on Thursday, by adding 2% and 2.9%,
respectively, as investors bet on production cuts due to curbs
on the export of key materials from Japan.             
    
** A case was already built for South Korean chipmakers to
reduce production of NAND memory chips, which have now swung to
a deficit, while Japan's export curbs provided a reason to cut
DRAM chips productions, said Lee Jae-yun, an analyst at Yuanta
Securities Korea. 

** As of 0220 GMT, the Seoul KOSPI stock index         rose
24.26 points, or 1.18%, to 2,083.04. 
    
** South Korea's ruling party said it would include up to 300
billion won ($254.79 million) in an extra budget to cope with
Japan's export curbs.             
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 65.1 billion won ($55.29
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
     
** The won was quoted at 1,176.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.42% higher than its previous
close at 1,181.6.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,176.6 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,175.4 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.58%, after U.S. stocks touched new
highs            . Japanese stocks         rose 0.13%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 1.81% so far this year, and gained 0.5%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 137.48 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 547.
    
** The won has lost 5.2% against the U.S dollar so far this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.11 points to 110.58, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.2
basis points to 1.405%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 3.6 basis points to 1.525%.    

($1 = 1,177.4200 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi and Yuna Park; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below