S.Korea stocks jump as risk-on mood continues

* KOSPI index jumps, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped on Monday as investor sentiment remained buoyed by relieved risks around the globe with lingering optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0211 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 14.22 points, or 0.71%, to 2,023.35. ** The benchmark index has risen about 2.8% this month on easing trade fears. ** External risks have waned since last week and this has given positive influence, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. South Korea's exports of memory chips, which have been sluggish this year, are expected to rebound from the fourth quarter, he added. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.3% and 3.2%, respectively. ** Hyundai Glovis , the logistics arm of Hyundai Motor Group , fell as much as 3.9% after the car carrier listed off Georgia, in the United States. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 119.1 billion won ($99.79 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,194.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1,196.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.29%, after U.S. stocks climbed . Japanese stocks rose 0.60%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 0.65% this year, and lost 3.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 174.17 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 506. ** The won has lost 6.6% against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 110.90, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.54%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 1.247%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.358%. ($1 = 1,193.5000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)