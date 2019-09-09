Asia
September 9, 2019 / 2:13 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

S.Korea stocks jump as risk-on mood continues

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index jumps, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares jumped on Monday as investor sentiment
remained buoyed by relieved risks around the globe with
lingering optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks. The Korean won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
        
** As of 0211 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
rose 14.22 points, or 0.71%, to 2,023.35. 
       
** The benchmark index has risen about 2.8% this month on easing
trade fears.  
    
** External risks have waned since last week and this has given
positive influence, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook
Securities. South Korea's exports of memory chips, which have
been sluggish this year, are expected to rebound from the fourth
quarter, he added. 
    
** Shares of Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            rose 1.3% and 3.2%, respectively. 
    
** Hyundai Glovis            , the logistics arm of Hyundai
Motor Group            , fell as much as 3.9% after the car
carrier listed off Georgia, in the United States.             
        
** Foreigners were net buyers of 119.1 billion won ($99.79
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
     
** The won was quoted at 1,194.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.23% higher than its previous
close at 1,196.9.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,193.6 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,192.5 per dollar.
     
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.29%, after U.S. stocks climbed
           . Japanese stocks         rose 0.60%.
     
** The KOSPI has fallen 0.65% this year, and lost 3.2% in the
previous 30 trading sessions.
         
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
     
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 174.17 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 506.
     
** The won has lost 6.6% against the U.S dollar this year.
     
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 points to 110.90, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.54%.
     
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5
basis points to 1.247%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 2.4 basis points to 1.358%.    

($1 = 1,193.5000 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below