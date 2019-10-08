Asia
October 8, 2019 / 2:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks jump as Samsung profit guidance reduces export worries

3 Min Read

    * Foreigners net buyers; Samsung Elec up over 1%  
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares jumped nearly 1% on Tuesday, driven by
Samsung Electronics after the tech giant reported
better-than-expected profit guidance, reducing concerns over the
country's exports. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** Samsung Electronics             said its operating profit for
the July to September quarter was likely 7.7 trillion won ($6.45
billion), down from a record 17.6 trillion won a year ago but
above the 7.1 trillion won average analyst forecast according to
Refinitiv SmartEstimate. Shares of the world's biggest
semiconductor firm by revenue rose more than 1%.             
  
** The news on Samsung Electronics boosted sentiment across
other exporters and helped the won gain, said Huh Jae-hwan, an
analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.  
        
** As of 0242 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
was up 18.54 points, or 0.92%, to 2,040.27. 
    
** Among other gainers, Hanwha AeroSpace             rose up to
5.2% on bets that its security camera making unit, Hanwha
Techwin, would see higher sales in the United States after
Washington blacklisted Chinese surveillance camera makers.
            
    
** Samsung Heavy Industries             added nearly 3% after
the shipbuilder said it won a $920 million order to build six
container ships.             
        
** Foreigners were net buyers of 29.1 billion won ($24.38
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,194.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.21% higher than its previous
close at 1,196.6.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,193.7 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,192.6 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.69%, after U.S. stocks slipped
           . Japanese stocks         rose 1.16%.
    
** The KOSPI has fallen 0.05% so far this year, but gained 2.9%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 201.64 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 512.
    
** The won has lost 6.6% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.09 points to 110.93.
 
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7
basis points to 1.258%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 3.4 basis points to 1.414%.
    
($1 = 1,193.7000 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below