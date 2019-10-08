S.Korea stocks jump as Samsung profit guidance reduces export worries

* Foreigners net buyers; Samsung Elec up over 1% * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped nearly 1% on Tuesday, driven by Samsung Electronics after the tech giant reported better-than-expected profit guidance, reducing concerns over the country's exports. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** Samsung Electronics said its operating profit for the July to September quarter was likely 7.7 trillion won ($6.45 billion), down from a record 17.6 trillion won a year ago but above the 7.1 trillion won average analyst forecast according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate. Shares of the world's biggest semiconductor firm by revenue rose more than 1%. ** The news on Samsung Electronics boosted sentiment across other exporters and helped the won gain, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. ** As of 0242 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 18.54 points, or 0.92%, to 2,040.27. ** Among other gainers, Hanwha AeroSpace rose up to 5.2% on bets that its security camera making unit, Hanwha Techwin, would see higher sales in the United States after Washington blacklisted Chinese surveillance camera makers. ** Samsung Heavy Industries added nearly 3% after the shipbuilder said it won a $920 million order to build six container ships. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 29.1 billion won ($24.38 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,194.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.21% higher than its previous close at 1,196.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.7 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.69%, after U.S. stocks slipped . Japanese stocks rose 1.16%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 0.05% so far this year, but gained 2.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 201.64 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 512. ** The won has lost 6.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 points to 110.93. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.258%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 1.414%. ($1 = 1,193.7000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)