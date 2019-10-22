S.Korea stocks jump as trade progress stokes risk appetite

* KOSPI adds nearly 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday on perception that Washington and Beijing would come to some form of trade resolution, lifting trade-sensitive stocks. The Korean won hit its highest since early July and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said efforts to end a U.S. trade war with China were going well as the world's two largest economies continued to battle over trade and politics across the world despite heralding a long-awaited truce this month. ** White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told the network that 15% U.S. tariffs on many consumer goods imported from China, including cellphones, laptop and tablet computers, could be withdrawn if negotiations continue to go well. ** If the tariffs scheduled for December are withdrawn, sales of South Korean electronic makers will grow, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst from DS Investment & Securities. ** Shares of trade-sensitive electronic makers rose, lifting the electronic sub-index as much as 1.5%, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix advancing 1.5% and 2%, respectively. ** As of 0206 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 17.18 points, or 0.83%, at 2,082.02, after rising as much as 1.1% ** Foreigners were net buyers of 29.9 billion won ($25.52 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,171.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,172.0. In early trade, the currency gained as high as 1,169.4 per dollar, marking its highest since July 5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,171.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,170.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.55%, after U.S. stocks gained. ** The KOSPI rose 2.27% so far this year, and gained 5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 180.76 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 518. ** The won lost 4.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 110.34, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.36%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped by 0.3 basis points to 1.404%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.676%. ($1 = 1,171.5300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)