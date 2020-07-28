Bonds News
July 28, 2020 / 2:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks jump nearly 2% on Samsung rally, U.S. stimulus hopes

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * KRW strengthens against USD
    * S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares jumped nearly 2% on Tuesday, driven
by market heavyweight Samsung Electronics, and after U.S.
Republicans proposed a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package. The
won and the benchmark bond yield both rose.
    
    ** By 0226 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 39.70
points, or 1.79%, to 2,257.56. 
    
    ** Shares of chip giant Samsung Electronics            
surged as much 5.8% after U.S. chipmaker Intel         
signalled it may stop manufacturing its own components.
            
    
    ** Senate Republicans on Monday proposed a $1 trillion
coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House,
paving the way for talks with Democrats on how to help Americans
as expanded unemployment benefits for millions of workers expire
this week.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 803.0 billion won ($673.43
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,192.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.34% higher than its previous
close at 1,196.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,192.4
per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,191.6.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 1.20%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 404.16 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
900, the number of advancing shares was 401.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.05 point to 112.16.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.8 basis point to 0.812%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 0.8 basis point to 1.314%.

    ($1 = 1,192.4100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
