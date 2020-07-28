S.Korea stocks jump nearly 2% on Samsung rally, U.S. stimulus hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * KRW strengthens against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped nearly 2% on Tuesday, driven by market heavyweight Samsung Electronics, and after U.S. Republicans proposed a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package. The won and the benchmark bond yield both rose. ** By 0226 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 39.70 points, or 1.79%, to 2,257.56. ** Shares of chip giant Samsung Electronics surged as much 5.8% after U.S. chipmaker Intel signalled it may stop manufacturing its own components. ** Senate Republicans on Monday proposed a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, paving the way for talks with Democrats on how to help Americans as expanded unemployment benefits for millions of workers expire this week. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 803.0 billion won ($673.43 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,192.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.34% higher than its previous close at 1,196.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,192.4 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,191.6. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.20%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 404.16 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 401. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 112.16. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 0.812%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 1.314%. ($1 = 1,192.4100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)