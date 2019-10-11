S.Korea stocks jump on Sino-U.S. trade-deal optimism

* KOSPI rises nearly 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares gained almost 1% on Friday following positive remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump after the first day of trade talks concluded. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also climbed. ** "We had a very, very good negotiation with China," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters after the talks concluded. He reiterated his plans to meet with Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday, regarded as a good sign. ** Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up a first day of trade talks in more than two months on Thursday as business groups expressed optimism the two sides might be able to ease a 15-month trade war and delay a U.S. tariff hike scheduled for next week. ** News about the trade talks have dominated the markets, said Han Ji-young, an analyst for Cape Investment & Securities. ** As of 0218 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 18.13 points, or 0.89%, to 2,046.28. For the week, the index was set to gain nearly 1.30%. ** Shares of Woongjin and Woongjin Thinkbig surged as much as 30% to hit the intraday price limit, as investors saw growing competition to acquire a stake in their water purification unit, Woongjin Coway . ** Foreigners were net buyers of 45.9 billion won ($38.56 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,189.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.57% higher than its previous close at 1,196.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,190.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,189.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.83%, after U.S. stocks climbed . Japanese stocks rose 0.90%. ** The KOSPI has risen 0.29% so far this year, and gained 4.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 152.00 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 503. ** The won has lost 6.2% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 points to 110.79, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 1.309%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.8 basis points to 1.515%. ($1 = 1,190.2800 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)