Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks jump on strong trade data, vaccine optimism

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares jumped over 1% on Friday as strong
exports data added to signs of recovery from the
coronavirus-induced economic slump, while optimism over U.S.
stimulus talks and COVID-19 vaccines further aided sentiment.
Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         soared 28.68 points, or
1.04%, to 2,775.14 by 0223 GMT, after falling 0.3% in the
previous session.
    
    ** South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of
December jumped 26.9% from a year earlier, official data showed
on Friday.             
    
    ** U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said
on Thursday Congress could work on a COVID-19 relief package
until Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, when a range of
emergency aid programs are set to expire.             
    
    ** Britain began vaccine inoculations this week and the
United States could start vaccinations as early as the coming
weekend, while Canada on Wednesday approved its first vaccine
with initial shots due from next week.                         
    
    ** But a third wave of coronavirus infections at home is
still a concern. The country on Friday reported 689 new
coronavirus cases, the most since late February.             

    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 62.0 billion won ($57.03
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,087.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.06% higher than its previous
close at 1,087.7.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,087.3
per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,086.7.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 111.71.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis points to 0.975%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.656%.

($1 = 1,087.2200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)
