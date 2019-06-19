S.Korea stocks jump on U.S.-China trade optimism

* KOSPI index rallies, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI index rose more than 1% on Wednesday as investors cheered the news that Washington and Beijing may resume talks at the G20 summit later this month after the brief pause recently, while European Central Bank chief's dovish stance also helped the market. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0234 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 21.51 points or 1.02% to 2,120.22, hovering around the highest level since May 10. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping and that the two leaders' teams would restart trade talks after a long lull in order to prepare for a meeting at the G20 summit later this month. "Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China," Trump tweeted. ** The European Central Bank will ease policy again if inflation fails to accelerate, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday, signalling one of the biggest policy reversals of his eight-year tenure and provoking the ire of President Trump. ** Those favourable factors overnight boosted local financial markets, said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea. However, more concrete news about the G20 summit would be needed for the markets to decide its direction, he added. ** South Korean central bank's latest minutes also showed that more board members would vote to cut the rate at next meeting. Two of the Bank of Korea's seven board members saw the need for a cut in the policy interest rate at its May 31 meeting, although only one of them voted to do so. ** South Korean chipmakers, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , led gains on expectations that an upcoming summit between the United States and China would ease trade tensions between the world's top two economies. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 128.1 billion won ($108.74 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,177.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.69% higher than its previous close at 1,185.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,178.0 per U.S. dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,176.3 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.43%, after U.S. stocks soared . Japanese stocks rose 1.64%. ** The KOSPI has risen 3.81% so far this year, but lost 4.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 316.29 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 888, the number of advancing shares was 572. ** The won has lost 5.3% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 110.45, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.80%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 1.483%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.603%. ($1 = 1,178.0000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)