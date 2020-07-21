S.Korea stocks jump on vaccine hopes, EU deal progress

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * KRW strengthens against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were buoyed on Tuesday as promising study results on potential COVID-19 vaccines and hopes of a fiscal rescue package from the European Union boosted risk sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0218 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was up 28.47 points, or 1.30%, at 2,226.67. ** Early data from trials of three potential COVID-19 vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine could train the immune system to recognise and fight the novel coronavirus without serious side effects. ** European Union leaders appeared to near an agreement on Monday on a 750-billion-euro stimulus plan for regional economies hit by the pandemic. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 288.2 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** Market heavyweights Samsung Electronics , SK Hynix and Naver lead the index, gaining 2.2%, 2.0% and 2.6% respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,197.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.45% higher than its previous close at 1,203.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.8 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,196.6. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.51%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 412.70 million shares. Of the total 899 issues traded, 511 shares advanced. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 112.19. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 0.811%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 1.330%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)