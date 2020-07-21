Bonds News
July 21, 2020 / 2:50 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

S.Korea stocks jump on vaccine hopes, EU deal progress

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * KRW strengthens against USD
    * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were buoyed on Tuesday as promising
study results on potential COVID-19 vaccines and hopes of a
fiscal rescue package from the European Union boosted risk
sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
    
    ** As of 0218 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         was up 28.47
points, or 1.30%, at 2,226.67.
    
    ** Early data from trials of three potential COVID-19
vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched
candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a
vaccine could train the immune system to recognise and fight the
novel coronavirus without serious side effects.             
    
    ** European Union leaders appeared to near an agreement on
Monday on a 750-billion-euro stimulus plan for regional
economies hit by the pandemic.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 288.2 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
    
    ** Market heavyweights Samsung Electronics            , SK
Hynix             and Naver             lead the index, gaining
2.2%, 2.0% and 2.6% respectively.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,197.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.45% higher than its previous
close at 1,203.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,197.8
per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,196.6.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 1.51%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 412.70 million shares. Of the total 899 issues
traded, 511 shares advanced.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         were unchanged at 112.19.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.9 basis points to 0.811%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.4 basis points to 1.330%.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
