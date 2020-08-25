S.Korea stocks jump over 1% on hopes of trade deal progress, slowing virus cases

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped as much as 1.6% on Tuesday, as constructive U.S.-China dialogue over the trade deal boosted risk appetite, while domestic daily infections slowing from the peak also supported the sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0238 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 34.81 points, or 1.49%, to 2,364.64. ** Top U.S. and Chinese officials, who spoke by phone on Monday, see progress on resolving issues over the Phase 1 trade deal reached in January and both sides are committed to the success of the agreement, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said. ** South Korea reported 280 new infections new coronavirus cases as of midnight Monday, down from a peak of 397 reported on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 17,945 with 310 deaths. ** But the country on Tuesday ordered most schools in Seoul and surrounding areas to close and move classes back online, as it continued to report triple-digit daily increases for nearly two weeks. ** Foreign buying strengthened after reports of U.S.-China talks, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 89.4 billion won ($75.37 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,186.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.25% higher than its previous close at 1,189.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.0 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,185.4. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 112.18. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 0.825%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.391%. ($1 = 1,186.1500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)