S.Korea stocks jump over 1% on U.S. stimulus progress, upbeat data

* KOSPI strengthens, foreigners net buyers KRW edges up against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as strong U.S. manufacturing data and signs of progress in talks for more U.S. economic stimulus lifted risk appetite. The Korean won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0201 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 27.39 points, or 1.22%, to 2,278.43. ** U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July as orders increased despite a resurgence in new infections, the Institute for Supply Management said. ** The top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House negotiators said on Monday they had made progress in talks on a new coronavirus relief bill. ** Samsung Electronics rose as much as 2.3% and led gains on the KOSPI, tracking overnight strength in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index . ** Foreigners were net sellers of 13.1 billion won ($10.98 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,192.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05% higher than its previous close at 1,193.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,192.7 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.7. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.93%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 356.18 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 655. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 112.25. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 0.811%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.317%. ($1 = 1,192.5700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)