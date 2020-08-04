Bonds News
August 4, 2020 / 2:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks jump over 1% on U.S. stimulus progress, upbeat data

    * KOSPI strengthens, foreigners net buyers
KRW edges up against USD
    * S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as strong U.S.
manufacturing data and signs of progress in talks for more U.S.
economic stimulus lifted risk appetite. The Korean won edged up,
while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** By 0201 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 27.39
points, or 1.22%, to 2,278.43.
    
    ** U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to its highest
level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July as orders increased despite
a resurgence in new infections, the Institute for Supply
Management said.             
    
    ** The top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House
negotiators said on Monday they had made progress in talks on a
new coronavirus relief bill.             
    
    ** Samsung Electronics             rose as much as 2.3% and
led gains on the KOSPI, tracking overnight strength in the
tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index        .
        
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 13.1 billion won ($10.98
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,192.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.05% higher than its previous
close at 1,193.4.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,192.7
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,192.7.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.93%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 356.18 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
900, the number of advancing shares was 655.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 112.25.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.1 basis points to 0.811%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.317%.
    
    ($1 = 1,192.5700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)
