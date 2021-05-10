Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks jump to 4-mth high as weak U.S. job data eases rate worries

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI jumps to 4-month high, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares soared to a four-month high on Monday
as weak U.S. jobs data lifted expectations that interest rates
will remain low for an extended period, boosting risk appetite.
The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield also rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 42 points, or 1.31%, to
3,239.20 as of 0208 GMT, hitting the highest intraday level
since Jan. 11. The index is set to gain for a fourth straight
session.
    
    ** The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Friday
after U.S. jobs growth unexpectedly slowed, easing concerns over
prospects for rising rates.                 
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.73% and semiconductor peer SK
Hynix             rose 0.39%, while LG Chem             fell
0.54% and Naver             rose 0.42%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 125.3 billion won ($112.39
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,115.0 against the dollar on the
onshore settlement platform           , 0.57% higher than its
previous close at 1,121.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,114.5
per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,114.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 110.90.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.8 basis points to 1.129%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.3 basis points to 2.136%.

($1 = 1,114.8800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up