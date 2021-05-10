S.Korea stocks jump to 4-mth high as weak U.S. job data eases rate worries

* KOSPI jumps to 4-month high, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares soared to a four-month high on Monday as weak U.S. jobs data lifted expectations that interest rates will remain low for an extended period, boosting risk appetite. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield also rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 42 points, or 1.31%, to 3,239.20 as of 0208 GMT, hitting the highest intraday level since Jan. 11. The index is set to gain for a fourth straight session. ** The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Friday after U.S. jobs growth unexpectedly slowed, easing concerns over prospects for rising rates. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.73% and semiconductor peer SK Hynix rose 0.39%, while LG Chem fell 0.54% and Naver rose 0.42%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 125.3 billion won ($112.39 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.0 against the dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.57% higher than its previous close at 1,121.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.5 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.0. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 110.90. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 1.129%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 2.136%. ($1 = 1,114.8800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Anil D'Silva)