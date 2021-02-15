S.Korea stocks jump to near 3-week high on upbeat trade data, Wall St rally

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped on Monday to their highest in nearly three weeks as markets resumed trade after a long weekend, with upbeat preliminary trade data and Wall Street scaling record closing high last week lifting investor sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI climbed 48.46 points, or 1.56%, to 3,149.04 by 0207 GMT, the highest since Jan. 27. ** The market was closed on Thursday and Friday for the Lunar New Year holidays. ** South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of February surged 69.1% from a year earlier, customs agency data showed, driven by a sales boost in major exporting products and strong overseas demand. ** Most heavyweights strengthened: Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were up 3.2% and 4.4%, respectively, while Naver and Samsung SDI gained 4.1% and 2.2%. ** Shares of electric vehicle battery maker SK Innovation tumbled as much as 9.6% to a more than three-week low, while rival LG Chem jumped more than 3%, following SK's loss against LG in a U.S. battery trade case last week. ** "U.S. stimulus hopes and strong chip shares are towing KOSPI gains. Foreign investors are purchasing chip stocks after the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index jumped over 5% over the Lunar New Year holiday," said Seo Sang-young, a Kiwoom Securities analyst. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 403.9 billion won ($365.89 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,104.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% higher than its previous close at 1,107.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,103.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,103.3. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis point to 0.998%. ($1 = 1,103.8700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)