Asia
November 26, 2018 / 2:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks lifted by airline, utility shares; won flat

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy
    * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Monday,
driven by chemical and airline stocks which gained on tumbling
oil prices. The won was flat against dollar while bond yields
rose.
 
** At 01:55 GMT, the KOSPI was up 20.69 points or 1.01 percent
at 2,078.17.
    
** Chemical and utility shares which could take advantage of
lower cost price are rising, says Jeong Dai, an analyst at
Meritz Securities, noting the slower inflation pace may dampen
expectations of a Fed rate hike.

** An oil price slump buoyed airline shares including T'Way Air
           , Jeju Air             and Asiana Airline
           . The chemical sub-index         added 1.5 percent.
Korea Electric Power Corporation             shares rose more
than 6 pct.             

** Railway-related firms, Namkwang Engineering & Construction
            and Hyundai Rotem            , soared after the
South Korean government secured U.N. sanctions exception for an
inter-Korean railway survey.                 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,130.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.02 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,130.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,130.16
per U.S. dollar, up 0.21 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,113.6 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.37 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.57 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 16.6 percent so far this year, and
down by 4.83 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 91,799,000 shares and, of the total 889 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 573.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 22,580 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.98 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 point to 108.87.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.916 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.91 percent.
    

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.