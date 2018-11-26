S.Korea stocks lifted by airline, utility shares; won flat

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Monday, driven by chemical and airline stocks which gained on tumbling oil prices. The won was flat against dollar while bond yields rose. ** At 01:55 GMT, the KOSPI was up 20.69 points or 1.01 percent at 2,078.17. ** Chemical and utility shares which could take advantage of lower cost price are rising, says Jeong Dai, an analyst at Meritz Securities, noting the slower inflation pace may dampen expectations of a Fed rate hike. ** An oil price slump buoyed airline shares including T'Way Air , Jeju Air and Asiana Airline . The chemical sub-index added 1.5 percent. Korea Electric Power Corporation shares rose more than 6 pct. ** Railway-related firms, Namkwang Engineering & Construction and Hyundai Rotem , soared after the South Korean government secured U.N. sanctions exception for an inter-Korean railway survey. ** The won was quoted at 1,130.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,130.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.16 per U.S. dollar, up 0.21 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,113.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.37 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.57 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 16.6 percent so far this year, and down by 4.83 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 91,799,000 shares and, of the total 889 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 573. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 22,580 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.98 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 108.87. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.916 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.91 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)