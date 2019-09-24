S.Korea stocks little changed as weak Europe data offsets trade hopes

* KOSPI almost flat, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens marginally vs U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares veered between losses and gains on Tuesday as bleak business activity readings from the euro zone capped investors' optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** Euro zone business growth stalled this month, a survey showed on Monday, dragged down by shrinking activity in powerhouse Germany, where a manufacturing recession deepened unexpectedly. ** While investors have not found a new momentum for markets, weak data from the euro zone strengthened worries over recession in the currency bloc, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for trade talks in two weeks, stoking hopes of easing in the bitter trade tussle between the world's two largest economies. ** As of 0203 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 2.66 points, or 0.13%, to 2,089.04, on track to snap a 12-day winning streak. ** Shares of Hyundai Mobis hit their highest since April 2018 after the auto parts maker said it would buy back its shares worth 323 billion won ($270.81 million). ** Foreigners were net sellers of 68.5 billion won ($57.32 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,194.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05% lower than its previous close at 1,194.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,194.7 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,193.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.08%, after U.S. stocks ended flat . Japanese stocks rose 0.27%. ** The KOSPI has risen 2.39% so far this year, and gained 9.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 171.06 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 346. ** The won has lost 6.6% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 110.73, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 1.320%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.448%. ($1 = 1,195.1000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni )