S.Korea stocks muted as investors cautious on trade talks, earnings outlook

* KOSPI index inches lower, foreigners buy * Korean won is steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was flat on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the ongoing trade talks between the United States and China, while the country's tech giant Samsung Electronics flagged its first profit drop in two years. The won was steady, while bond yields fell. ** At 01:51 GMT, the KOSPI was down 5.49 points or 0.27 percent at 2,031.61. ** Wait-and-see attitude is dominant regarding the progress of the Sino-U.S. trade talks, Jeong Dai, an analyst at Meritz Securities says, noting there's heightened anxiety on profit outlook following Samsung's Q4 profit estimate. ** U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC the immediate trade issues would be easiest to tackle while enforcement issues and structural reforms would be more challenging. Officials from the two sides has resumed talks in a bid to end the trade conflict. ** Samsung Elec estimated a 29 percent drop in quarterly operating profit, blaming weak demand from China. ** While Samsung Elec's shares were down 0.5 percent, shares of LG Electronics stumbled 3.3 percent as analysts expect its smartphone sales to be sluggish in 2019, if Chinese demands remain fragile. ** The won was quoted at 1,118.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , steady compared with its previous close at 1,118.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.11 per U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,100.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.03 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.53 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 0.2 percent so far this year, and down by 1.90 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 144,591,000 shares and, of the total 890 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 406. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 2,624 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.52 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,114.7 per dollar on Jan 2 and low is 1,130.05 on Jan 3. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.29. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.803 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)