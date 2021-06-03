Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks near 1-month high ahead of U.S. jobs data

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, lifted by chip
heavyweights and recovery optimism ahead of crucial U.S. jobs
data that will provide cues on the global economy's recovery
path. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The KOSPI         was up 17.71 points, or 0.55%, at
3,241.94, as of 0125 GMT, after touching the highest intraday
level since May 10. The index was set for a fifth consecutive
day of gains. 
    
    ** Leading the benchmark index, chip giants Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             jumped 2.10%
and 2.78%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and
electronics         climbed 2.03%.
    
    ** Among other heavyweights, battery makers LG Chem
            and Samsung SDI             added 0.37% and 0.98%,
respectively.
    
    ** Focus this week will be on a weekly U.S. unemployment
report and May private payrolls data due later in the day, and
followed by monthly jobs numbers on Friday for signs of an
economic rebound.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 78.3 billion won ($70.57
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,110.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.29% higher than its previous
close at 1,113.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,109.7
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,109.3.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 110.85.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
2.5 basis points to 1.181%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
weakened by 2.7 basis points to 2.175%.
    
    ($1 = 1,109.4600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up