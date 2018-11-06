S.Korea stocks pick up as heavyweights revive, won steady

* KOSPI index climbs, foreigners sell * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields is steady SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index picked up in early trade Tuesday on a revival in market heavyweights. The Korean won was steady against dollar, while bond yields were unchanged. ** At 02:01 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.02 points or 0.29 percent at 2,082.94. ** South Korea's electronic iPhone part suppliers, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and LG Innotek wobbled after the Nikkei Asian Review saw a dimmer outlook for the new iPhone XR. ** Shares of Hyundai Motor , POSCO and Naver are leading gains on the KOSPI, while medical stocks remain bullish after being buoyed by Yuhan Corp's technology transfer contract with U.S. biotechnology company Janssen Biotech Inc, according to Mirae Asset Daewoo report. ** The won was quoted at 1,122.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,123.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,122.42 per U.S. dollar, down 0.26 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,103.3 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.94 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.8 percent so far this year, and down by 9.82 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 119,982,000 shares and, of the total 887 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 536. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 52,124 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.26 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 108.58. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.989 percent, barely changed from the previous day's 1.99 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)