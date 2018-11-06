Asia
S.Korea stocks pick up as heavyweights revive, won steady

    * KOSPI index climbs, foreigners sell
    * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields is steady

    SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         picked up in early
trade Tuesday on a revival in market heavyweights. The Korean
won was steady against dollar, while bond yields were unchanged.
 
** At 02:01 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.02 points or 0.29 percent at
2,082.94.
    
** South Korea's electronic iPhone part suppliers, Samsung
Electro-Mechanics             and LG Innotek             wobbled
after the Nikkei Asian Review saw a dimmer outlook for the new
iPhone XR.             

** Shares of Hyundai Motor            , POSCO             and
Naver             are leading gains on the KOSPI, while medical
stocks remain bullish after being buoyed by Yuhan Corp's
technology transfer contract with U.S. biotechnology company
Janssen Biotech Inc, according to Mirae Asset Daewoo report. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,122.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,123.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,122.42
per U.S. dollar, down 0.26 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,103.3 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.94 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 15.8 percent so far this year, and
down by 9.82 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 119,982,000 shares and, of the total 887 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 536.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 52,124 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.26 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 point to 108.58.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.989 percent, barely changed from the
previous day's 1.99 percent.

