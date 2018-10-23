FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 2:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks plunge 2 pct on U.S. earnings season nerves; won slides

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won declines against dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         fell more than 2
percent on Tuesday to it lowest since March 2017, taking some
cues from an overnight drop on Wall Street as caution grew ahead
of a slew of earnings reports this week. The Korean won fell,
while bond yields rose.
 
** At 02:04 GMT, the KOSPI was down 43.28 points, or 2.0
percent, at 2,118.43, dragged by losses in large caps. Celltrion
            fell 6.5 percent, while Samsung BioLogics
            declined 4.3 percent.
    
** Even though the loss on Wall Street was not huge, the
earnings reports of some firms showed a slowdown in growth from
the previous quarter, which dented investor sentiment. Besides,
the U.S. Treasury yields approaching 3.2 percent also unnerved
investors in Asia and emerging markets, said Lee Jae-sun, an
analyst with KTB Investment.
 
** Shares of Celltrion, South Korea's top biopharma firm, fell
after Ion Investments, which is controlled by Temasek Holdings
of Singapore, sold part of its stake on Monday.             
    
** The won was quoted at 1,133.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.48 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,128.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,133.3 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.09 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,114.65 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.74 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 1.33 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 12.4 percent so far this year, and
down by 6.30 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 115,520,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 893, the number of advancing shares was 189.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 220,482 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 6.28 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 108.43.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.023 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.01 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
