S.Korea stocks plunge 2 pct on U.S. earnings season nerves; won slides

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won declines against dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday to it lowest since March 2017, taking some cues from an overnight drop on Wall Street as caution grew ahead of a slew of earnings reports this week. The Korean won fell, while bond yields rose. ** At 02:04 GMT, the KOSPI was down 43.28 points, or 2.0 percent, at 2,118.43, dragged by losses in large caps. Celltrion fell 6.5 percent, while Samsung BioLogics declined 4.3 percent. ** Even though the loss on Wall Street was not huge, the earnings reports of some firms showed a slowdown in growth from the previous quarter, which dented investor sentiment. Besides, the U.S. Treasury yields approaching 3.2 percent also unnerved investors in Asia and emerging markets, said Lee Jae-sun, an analyst with KTB Investment. ** Shares of Celltrion, South Korea's top biopharma firm, fell after Ion Investments, which is controlled by Temasek Holdings of Singapore, sold part of its stake on Monday. ** The won was quoted at 1,133.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.48 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,128.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.09 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,114.65 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.74 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.33 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 12.4 percent so far this year, and down by 6.30 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 115,520,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 189. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 220,482 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.28 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 108.43. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.023 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.01 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh)