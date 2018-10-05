S.Korea stocks poised for fifth losing session, won steady

* KOSPI index tumbles, foreigners sell * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index stumbled on Friday for the fifth session in a row, hit by rising U.S. bond yields. The won was steady against dollar while bond yields rose. ** At 01:35 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.56 points or 0.31 percent at 2,267.41, in line with Asian peers. ** South Korea's September consumer price index rose 1.9 percent annually, just under the central bank's target level at 2 percent, up from 1.4 percent in August. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics added 0.45 percent after the company said its July-September operating profit likely jumped by a fifth to a record high. ** Samsung SDI shares fell over 5 percent intraday as foreigners sell, but SR Kwon, an analyst at DB Financial Investment, saw the company's performance outlook being robust as estimated earlier thanks to rising battery demand. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,129.9, after it plunged in the previous session. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.46 per U.S. dollar, up 0.27 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,112.35 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.21 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.21 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.8 percent so far this year, and down by 1.22 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 98,170,000 shares and, of the total 893 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 197. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 83,480 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.92 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 108.13. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.083 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.07 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)