FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
October 5, 2018 / 2:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks poised for fifth losing session, won steady

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index tumbles, foreigners sell
    * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         stumbled on Friday
for the fifth session in a row, hit by rising U.S. bond yields.
The won was steady against dollar while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:35 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.56 points or 0.31 percent
at 2,267.41, in line with Asian peers. 
    
** South Korea's September consumer price index rose 1.9 percent
annually, just under the central bank's target level at 2
percent, up from 1.4 percent in August.             

** Shares of Samsung Electronics             added 0.45 percent
after the company said its July-September operating profit
likely jumped by a fifth to a record high.             

** Samsung SDI             shares fell over 5 percent intraday
as foreigners sell, but SR Kwon, an analyst at DB Financial
Investment, saw the company's performance outlook being robust
as estimated earlier thanks to rising battery demand.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,129.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.02 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,129.9, after it plunged in the previous
session. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,129.46
per U.S. dollar, up 0.27 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,112.35 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.21 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.21 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.8 percent so far this year, and
down by 1.22 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 98,170,000 shares and, of the total 893 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 197.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 83,480 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.92 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.06 points to 108.13.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.083 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.07 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.