Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks pull back from record high, tracking Wall Street

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares pulled back from a record-high on
Tuesday, tracking Wall Street losses on uncertainties about
Senate runoffs in Georgia. Both the won and the benchmark bond
yield weakened.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         edged down 0.29 points, or
0.03%, to 2,943.70 by 0231 GMT, after falling as much as 0.77%
in early trade.
    
    ** Major heavyweights were trading mixed: Chip giant Samsung
Electronics             was falling 0.7%, while its peer SK
Hynix             jumped 1.98%.
    
    ** The future of Democrat President-elect Joe Biden's agenda
hinges on Tuesday's two Senate runoff races in Georgia.
            
    
    ** Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a
South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters and detained its
crew, Iranian media said on Monday, amid tensions between Tehran
and Seoul over Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks due to
U.S. sanctions.             
    
    ** South Korea reported 715 new coronavirus cases for
Monday, much less than 1,020 a day earlier and from the peak in
recent weeks, as the health ministry sees the worst of the third
wave of coronavirus infections being contained.
    
    ** The country's president said the government will take
more measures to stabilise the housing market and to support
those vulnerable to job insecurity.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 403.2 billion won ($371.85
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,084.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.20% lower than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,084.2, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,083.4.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 111.57.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.7 basis points to 0.946%.
    
    ($1 = 1,084.3100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
