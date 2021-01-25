S.Korea stocks push higher as investors eye U.S. economic stimulus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday, led by chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, while investors looked ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and mulled the prospects for more fiscal stimulus. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 02:27 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 47.92 points, or 1.53%, to 3,188.55. ** Investors expect an update on the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill and await earnings reports from technology heavyweights due in days, says Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. ** Officials in President Joe Biden's administration tried to head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive on a Sunday call with Republican and Democratic lawmakers, some of whom pushed for a smaller plan targeting vaccine distribution. ** Samsung Electronics was up 2%, while peer SK Hynix jumped 4.6%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 100.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,105.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% lower than its previous close at 1,103.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,104.5 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,103.9. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.85%,. ** The KOSPI has risen 10.97% so far this year, and gained 16.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 579.88 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 910, the number of advancing shares was 555. ** The won has lost 1.7% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 1.001%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.775%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Arun Koyyur)