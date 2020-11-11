S.Korea stocks rally for 8th day on strong export data, vaccine hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares extended gains into their eighth session on Wednesday as strong export data and hopes for a successful coronavirus vaccine boosted sentiment. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield gained. ** By 0155 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 21.22 points, or 0.87%, to 2,474.05, reaching the highest level since mid-June 2018 and extending the winning streak that began on Nov. 2. ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics and biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion were trading up 1.2% and 5.4%, respectively, leading gains. ** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of November surged 20.1% on strong chip sales and solid demand from major trading partners, official data showed on Wednesday. ** Meanwhile, the nation's unemployment rate climbed to a three-month high in October, while the number of employed fell at the fastest pace in six months, as the resurgence in the COVID-19 cases added pressure on businesses. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 293.4 billion won ($263.67 million) worth of shares on the main board, after purchasing around net 2.5 trillion won in the past four sessions. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01% higher than its previous close at 1,115.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.6 per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,112.4. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 111.62. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 0.979%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 1.629%. ($1 = 1,112.7400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)