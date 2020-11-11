Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks rally for 8th day on strong export data, vaccine hopes

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares extended gains into their eighth
session on Wednesday as strong export data and hopes for a
successful coronavirus vaccine boosted sentiment. The Korean won
and the benchmark bond yield gained.
    
    ** By 0155 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 21.22
points, or 0.87%, to 2,474.05, reaching the highest level since
mid-June 2018 and extending the winning streak that began on
Nov. 2.
    
    ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics             and
biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion             were trading up
1.2% and 5.4%, respectively, leading gains.
    
    ** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of November
surged 20.1% on strong chip sales and solid demand from major
trading partners, official data showed on Wednesday.
            
    
    ** Meanwhile, the nation's unemployment rate climbed to a
three-month high in October, while the number of employed fell
at the fastest pace in six months, as the resurgence in the
COVID-19 cases added pressure on businesses.             

    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 293.4 billion won ($263.67
million) worth of shares on the main board, after purchasing
around net 2.5 trillion won in the past four sessions.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,115.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.01% higher than its previous
close at 1,115.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,112.6
per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,112.4.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 111.62.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.6 basis points to 0.979%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 0.8 basis points to 1.629%.

($1 = 1,112.7400 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
